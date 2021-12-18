Bengal Government Ties Up With IIM-Calcutta To Train 1300 Schools Head

Image credit: IIM Calcutta Press Release Education Minister Bratya Basu, other dignitaries were present on the occasion

The West Bengal government has tied up with the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) to impart leadership training for 1,300 Head of government schools and aided schools in several batches. An initiative of the School Education Department, under Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM), the ‘Leadership Development Programme’ is a proactive step taken by the state government towards focused intervention in 1,300 schools in West Bengal for a better outcome. Education Minister Bratya Basu, other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Prof. R. Rajesh Babu, Joint Programme Director said that the leadership development programme is scheduled to be organised in small batches in December 2021 and January next year. The director stated that the role of the Head Mistress and Head Masters in realising the goal of the fundamental right to education is paramount. "Their role is critical in transforming the life and experience of their students, fellow teachers, and the community. Empowering and motivating the Head of Schools to take the lead and be the change agent for their school is the key focus of this leadership development programme," he said.

Prof. Uttam Kumar Sarkar, Director of IIM Calcutta, noted that “I am glad that the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM), under the School Education Department, Government of West Bengal has identified and taken the lead in focussed intervention in primary education. This is a timely and necessary step in the right direction. IIM Calcutta, which is celebrating her Diamond Jubilee, is honoured to join hands with West Bengal Government for national building and striving towards achieving the global sustainable development goal and West Bengal’s mission for universal education.”