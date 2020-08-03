  • Home
  • Education
  • Bengal Forms Six-Member Panel To Study National Education Policy

Bengal Forms Six-Member Panel To Study National Education Policy

The Bengal government on Monday formed a six-member committee to study and share observations on the new education policy approved by the Union Cabinet, two days after Education Minister Partha Chatterjee slammed it as a "copy of the system prevalent in western countries".

Education | Reported By Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Aug 3, 2020 9:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Vice President, PM Modi, Education Minister Greet Nation On Sanskrit Diwas 2020
National Education Policy 2020: What Is Three-Language Formula
IIT Roorkee Alumnus Wins Zinnov Award For Contribution To Artificial Intelligence
UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam On August 9, More Than 4 Lakh Candidates To Appear
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Moradabad Students Tie Rakhis On Tress With "Save Environment" Messages
No Frisking, Metal Detector Test In NEET SS Exam This Year: National Board Of Examinations
Bengal Forms Six-Member Panel To Study National Education Policy
Bengal Forms Six-Member Panel To Study National Education Policy
Kolkata:

The Bengal government on Monday formed a six-member committee to study and share observations on the new education policy approved by the Union Cabinet, two days after Education Minister Partha Chatterjee slammed it as a "copy of the system prevalent in western countries". Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University Suranjan Das, retired professor and TMC MP Sougata Roy and educationist Pabitra Sarkar are among those who form a part of the panel.

Talking to reporters, Mr Chatterjee said the new committee will scrutinise the points mentioned in the new policy, and submit its report to the state by August 15.

“We will also seek views of school teachers and varsity professors on the matter. Once the committee submits its report, following careful observations, we will convey our opinion on the new policy to the Centre," he said.

The Union Cabinet had on July 29 approved the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, replacing the 34-year old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

According to the draft policy, students will have to take school examinations in grades 3, 5 and 8, which will be conducted by the appropriate authority.

Board exams for Grades 10 and 12 will be redesigned.

Mr Chatterjee had on Saturday hit out at the Union government for formulating the new pattern of learning without taking the states into confidence or parliamentary approval.

"I wonder how they (Centre) can think of enforcing it without any discussion in the Parliament or with the states. This is unilateral," he had said.

Click here for more Education News
Draft National Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
#AssamAgainstEIA: University Students Campaign Against Draft Environmental Impact Assessment Norms
#AssamAgainstEIA: University Students Campaign Against Draft Environmental Impact Assessment Norms
Study Abroad: UK Group Warns Against Dubious Agents, Hosts Live Session For Indian Students
Study Abroad: UK Group Warns Against Dubious Agents, Hosts Live Session For Indian Students
IIM CAT 2020 Registration Starts Soon; Know Eligibility, Application Fees
IIM CAT 2020 Registration Starts Soon; Know Eligibility, Application Fees
Vice President, PM Modi, Education Minister Greet Nation On Sanskrit Diwas 2020
Vice President, PM Modi, Education Minister Greet Nation On Sanskrit Diwas 2020
Online Courses In Sports Physiotherapy And Sports Nutrition From August 24
Online Courses In Sports Physiotherapy And Sports Nutrition From August 24
.......................... Advertisement ..........................