  • Home
  • Education
  • Jadavpur University: Minister Urges Students To Stop Gheraoing Varsity Authorities

Jadavpur University: Minister Urges Students To Stop Gheraoing Varsity Authorities

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday called upon a section of Jadavpur University students to shun the path of gheraoing senior varsity functionaries to press for their demands.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 26, 2020 9:37 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jadavpur University Teachers Concerned Over 'Insult' By Students' Union
Jadavpur University Compiling Bengal Adaptations Of Shakespeare's Works
Kolkata: Jadavpur University To Provide Handset, Data Pack To Students For Online Classes
Jadavpur University Final Semester Exams In Digital Mode; No Exam Dates Fixed
Jadavpur University Teachers' Body Urges Mamata Banerjee For Autonomy To Conduct Final Semester Exams
Jadavpur University Starts Virtual Classes For Students Of Arts And Science
Jadavpur University: Minister Urges Students To Stop Gheraoing Varsity Authorities
Jadavpur University: Minister Urges Students To Stop Gheraoing Varsity Authorities
New Delhi:

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday called upon a section of Jadavpur University students to shun the path of gheraoing senior varsity functionaries to press for their demands.

Mr Chatterjee, when asked about a 12-hour gherao of the university's vice-chancellor, pro-VC and registrar by some engineering students last week, said the students should not resort to such forms of agitation that cause physical stress to their teachers.

"Several times in the past, I had urged a section of JU students to give up the path of gherao of their teachers, which is akin to physical torture. Students should explore other avenues and talk to us to resolve the outstanding issues," he said.

Mr Chatterjee pointed out that Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, Pro-VC Chiranjib Bhattacharya and Registrar Pradip Kumar Ghosh had fallen ill due to the gherao, which should have been avoided. Abhik, a former office-bearer of the Faculty of Engineering Students and Technology Union, said, "We understand that due to the pandemic situation, authorities could not release the results on time and the on-campus activities could not start."

"But there were problems regarding the declaration of results even after 11 months, which was affecting students professionally. Engineering students urged the authorities to address the issue and they also agreed about the gravity of the situation," he added.

He said the students never gheraoed the teachers but organised sit-ins urging the authorities to discuss the issue with them to find a time-bound solution. "Students are also staying on the campus for long hours for the academic issues that need to be addressed by ignoring health hazards due to the COVID-19 outbreak," he said.

Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, when contacted, said he was busy in a meeting. Goutam Maity, senior faculty member and spokesperson of the JU chapter of the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA), flayed the students for "physically preventing" senior varsity functionaries from leaving the meeting place and said the teachers will not be pressurised by the agitating students to ratify their demands in this way.

Click here for more Education News
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
'Will Announce CBSE Board Exams Date 2021 On December 31': Education Minister
'Will Announce CBSE Board Exams Date 2021 On December 31': Education Minister
Career Options, Entrance Exams For Class 12 Commerce Students
Career Options, Entrance Exams For Class 12 Commerce Students
Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone Of Medical College, Law Colleges In Assam
Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone Of Medical College, Law Colleges In Assam
COVID-19: Year 2020 Was Of Struggle, Innovation For Teachers
COVID-19: Year 2020 Was Of Struggle, Innovation For Teachers
Where Are Schools Reopening? Here’s A State-Wise List
Where Are Schools Reopening? Here’s A State-Wise List
.......................... Advertisement ..........................