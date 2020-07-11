  • Home
Mamata Banerjee Wants PM Modi To Intervene With UGC On University Exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter of University exams.

Education | Reported By Monideepa Banerjie, Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 11, 2020 7:51 pm IST

Mamata Banerjee has written to PM Modi to intervene with UGC (file)
New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter of University exams. She has asked the PM to re-examine the matter and restore the earlier advisory of UGC which was only advisory in nature.

West Bengal government, taking cue from the UGC guidelines released on April 29, had issued an advisory to all state-run universities and cancelled terminal semester or year exams. The advisory provisioned assessment on the basis of internal assessment and marks scored in previous semesters and also allowed holding special exams after the situation was conducive, for students who wished to appear in a formal examination.

The decision to cancel exams in West Bengal was taken after due and extensive consultation with the Vice-Chancellors and stakeholders.

State Universities in West Bengal have already taken appropriate measures as per the advisory, a measure appreciated by students and parents alike.

UGC's revised guidelines have created an atmosphere of confusion among students who are now writing to the CM voicing their concerns about holding exams.

"In the prevailing situation, such revised guidelines issued by UGC, will only adversely affect the interest of students of West Bengal and all over the country," she writes.

She has, hence, requested Prime Minister to re-examine the matter and immediately restore UGC's earlier advisory, thus allowing the state government to implement its decision, taken on the basis of guidelines issued by UGC in April.

Earlier, the vice-chancellors of state-run universities had also decided to write to the University Grants Commission (UGC), stating the reasons for not following the July 6 guidelines that mandated final semester examinations by September 30.

