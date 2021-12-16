BCI Should Consider Holding CLAT, Other Law Exams In Regional Languages: Law Minister

Law minister proposed to conduct the law examinations in regional languages as well

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday proposed in Rajya Sabha to conduct the law examinations in regional languages as well. Mr Rijiju informed via a written reply that the Bar Council of India should consider holding legal exams in regional languages. Similarly the National Law Universities (NLUs) should consider holding the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) in regional languages.

Answering the questions raised by Harnath Singh Yadav, the Law minister responded, “Under the Advocates Act, 1961, The Bar Council of India being a regulatory body for legal education in the country has informed that the entrance examination is conducted by various Universities or by the consortium of National Law Universities. As far as the National Universities are concerned, usually, the entrance exam is conducted in English language and for some Universities there may also be entrance examination options in regional languages too.”

"Bar Council of India is concerned in its rules of legal education, it is clearly envisaged that the medium of instructions etc., apart from the English language can also be other regional languages as per the convenience of the universities," Mr Rijiju said in a written statement.

He also urged that the National Law Universities (NLUs) should consider conducting the CLAT and regional languages as well. On this law minister said, "As far as the National Law Universities are concerned, there was a request made from certain quarters that Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) examination should also be conducted in such regional languages apart from English language. The Bar Council of India being the regulatory body for legal education shall definitely consider this aspect and shall issue an advisory to Universities in this regard."