BCI Forms Committee To Decide Evaluation Method Of Intermediate Law Students

Image credit: Shutterstock BCI constitutes 12-member committee to decide evaluation method for intermediate Law students (representational)

The Bar Council of India has constituted a high-level expert committee to decide the method of evaluating Law students in the intermediate semester, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Govind Mathur, will chair the 12-member committee.

The BCI, however, will not issue any guidelines with regard to holding of examinations, according to reports.

"Bar Council of India’s predominant view this year has been to leave this matter with the respective Universities and enable them to take a decision keeping in view the convenience and the situation, the University and Students are placed in", Bar and Bench quoted the BCI as saying.

The BCI has decided to form a committee of experts to deliberate on the issue after receiving requests from law students across the country, according to Live Law. It said Professor Vandana, Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, had asked the council if it had issued any instructions in this regard.

“The council was of the view that a high-level committee of noted academicians/vice-chancellors be constituted and requested to deliberate on this issue and suggest a consensual mode for holding examination/evaluation and promotion for intermediate semester Law students should be formulated,” the council said.