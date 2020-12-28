BCECEB-NEET Counselling 2020: Bihar Releases Combined Rank List For Two Rounds

BCECEB-NEET counselling 2020: Combined rank list for two rounds

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released combined medical college-wise opening and closing rank of first and second round of UGMAC 2020. The MBBS aspirants can check their BCECEB-NEET rank on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The candidates who have qualified for different medical colleges as per the merit list can submit their application forms in the desired colleges. They are qualified to sit for the online counselling round of BCECEB-NEET 2020 where they will have to fill up their preferences for courses and colleges.

To check the BCECEB-NEET merit list, click here

The medical aspirants will get admission into the affiliated colleges based upon their choices, NEET state merit position, availability of seats and reservation criteria.

After the declaration of the NEET counselling result, the selected candidates will have to submit their required documents for online verification. The list of documents includes NEET 2020 admit card, UGMAC 2020 rank card, filled application form, choice slip, marksheets of qualifying examinations and caste certificate.

A total of 1,125 MBBS and 243 BDS seats are available under 85 percent state quota. The Bihar NEET counselling 2020 for the remaining 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, central and deemed universities is done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on the basis of scores in NEET.