BCECE LE 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check

BCECE LE 2021 result declared on

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has released the BCECE Lateral Entry (LE) 2021 examination today, on October 13. The results for all three groups BCECE (LE) engineering BCECE (LE) para medical, and BCECE (LE) pharmacy degree programmes have been released on the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECE LE 2021: Direct Link

Students will be required to key in their roll number and date of birth to access the BCECE LE 2021 result. Along with the result, the BCECE LE 2021 merit list has also been released on the official website. The result has been released in the form of a rank card.

Image Source: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECE LE 2021 Result: How To Check

Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Students can also refer to the direct link given above

On the appeared homepage, BCECE LE 2021 result link

A new login page will reopen

Enter your roll number and date of birth

BCECE LE 2021 Result cum rank card will appear on screen

Check an download the result

Take a print out for future reference

Students who qualified the examination will be eligible to apply for the BCECE LE 2021 counselling and the dates for counselling will be communicated shortly. Students must keep checking the website to get updates.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) for admission to various professional courses in different engineering, medical and agriculture colleges under the government of Bihar is being conducted by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board.