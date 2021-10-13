  • Home
  • Education
  • BCECE LE 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check

BCECE LE 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has released the BCECE Lateral Entry (LE) 2021 examination today, on October 13.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 13, 2021 5:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CS June Result 2021 Live: Foundation Result Announced
ICSI CS 2021 Foundation Exam Result Announced. Direct Link
NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Toppers Marks Vs Percentile, Ranks
JoSAA Counselling 2021: Know What Is Same Rank Rule
NBE To Release NEET PG 2021 Updated Scorecard Tomorrow; Details Here
Bihar Class 12 Exam 2022: BSEB Releases Inter Dummy Admit Card
BCECE LE 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check
BCECE LE 2021 result declared on
New Delhi:

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has released the BCECE Lateral Entry (LE) 2021 examination today, on October 13. The results for all three groups BCECE (LE) engineering BCECE (LE) para medical, and BCECE (LE) pharmacy degree programmes have been released on the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECE LE 2021: Direct Link

Students will be required to key in their roll number and date of birth to access the BCECE LE 2021 result. Along with the result, the BCECE LE 2021 merit list has also been released on the official website. The result has been released in the form of a rank card.

Image Source: BCECE WebsiteImage Source: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECE LE 2021 Result: How To Check

  • Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

  • Students can also refer to the direct link given above

  • On the appeared homepage, BCECE LE 2021 result link

  • A new login page will reopen

  • Enter your roll number and date of birth

  • BCECE LE 2021 Result cum rank card will appear on screen

  • Check an download the result

  • Take a print out for future reference

Students who qualified the examination will be eligible to apply for the BCECE LE 2021 counselling and the dates for counselling will be communicated shortly. Students must keep checking the website to get updates.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) for admission to various professional courses in different engineering, medical and agriculture colleges under the government of Bihar is being conducted by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board.

Click here for more Education News
BCECE LE Pharmacy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI CS June Result 2021 Live: Foundation Result Announced
Live | ICSI CS June Result 2021 Live: Foundation Result Announced
ICSI CS 2021 Foundation Exam Result Announced. Direct Link
ICSI CS 2021 Foundation Exam Result Announced. Direct Link
UGC Recognises Cuttack-Based Madhusudan Law University; Now To Receive Central Grant
UGC Recognises Cuttack-Based Madhusudan Law University; Now To Receive Central Grant
UP Government To Set Up 'Arogya Vatika' In Schools
UP Government To Set Up 'Arogya Vatika' In Schools
NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Toppers Marks Vs Percentile, Ranks
NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Toppers Marks Vs Percentile, Ranks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................