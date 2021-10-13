BCECE LE 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has released the BCECE Lateral Entry (LE) 2021 examination today, on October 13. The results for all three groups BCECE (LE) engineering BCECE (LE) para medical, and BCECE (LE) pharmacy degree programmes have been released on the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
BCECE LE 2021: Direct Link
Students will be required to key in their roll number and date of birth to access the BCECE LE 2021 result. Along with the result, the BCECE LE 2021 merit list has also been released on the official website. The result has been released in the form of a rank card.
BCECE LE 2021 Result: How To Check
Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Students can also refer to the direct link given above
On the appeared homepage, BCECE LE 2021 result link
A new login page will reopen
Enter your roll number and date of birth
BCECE LE 2021 Result cum rank card will appear on screen
Check an download the result
Take a print out for future reference
Students who qualified the examination will be eligible to apply for the BCECE LE 2021 counselling and the dates for counselling will be communicated shortly. Students must keep checking the website to get updates.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) for admission to various professional courses in different engineering, medical and agriculture colleges under the government of Bihar is being conducted by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board.