  • Home
  • Education
  • BBAU UET PET 2021 Answer Key Out; Check How To Download

BBAU UET PET 2021 Answer Key Out; Check How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) provisional answer key for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes today, November 3.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 3, 2021 9:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

BHU UET PET 2021 Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge
NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out For October-November Exams; Direct Link Here
Careers360 Launches NEET 2021 College Predictor
Delhi Government To Provide Free Coaching To 15,000 Students This Year
DUET PG Result 2021 Declared By NTA; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
NEET 2021: NTA Says Candidates Can Download Scorecards Again
BBAU UET PET 2021 Answer Key Out; Check How To Download
BBAU answer key released
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) provisional answer key for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes today, November 3. Students can check the answer key from the official website-- bbauet.nta.nic.in. NTA has also released the BBAU 2021 question paper and recorded responses of the candidates for both programmes.

Candidates will be required to key in their BBAU application number and password or date of birth to access the provisional answer key.

Students can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of ₹Rs 200 per challenged question. Last date to challenge the answer key is November 5 till 7 pm.

BHU Answer Key 2021: How to download

  • Visit the official BBAU website-- bbauet.nta.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'View/Challenge Answer Key for BBAU PET/UET'

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

  • Key in BBAU application number and password or application number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Log in'

  • BBAU answer key for UET or PET programme will appear on the screen

  • Check and challenge the answer key, if required

Candidates challenging any question mentioned on the provisional answer key will be required to upload a supporting document in a PDF file on the online portal. NTA has also clarified that the processing fee of Rs 200 is non refundable.

In a communique, NTA stated: "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm)."

Click here for more Education News
BBAU Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BHU UET PET 2021 Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge
BHU UET PET 2021 Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge
Delhi High Court Restrains Heads Of Nine JNU Centres From Taking Any
Delhi High Court Restrains Heads Of Nine JNU Centres From Taking Any "Major Decisions"
Jamia Millia Islamia Improves Position In QS Asia University Rankings 2022
Jamia Millia Islamia Improves Position In QS Asia University Rankings 2022
NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out For October-November Exams; Direct Link Here
NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out For October-November Exams; Direct Link Here
IIT Madras Professor Awarded Distinguished Fellowship Of IIAV
IIT Madras Professor Awarded Distinguished Fellowship Of IIAV
.......................... Advertisement ..........................