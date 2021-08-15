BBAU Entrance Test 2021: Registration Begins, Apply By September 6

  • Home
The online registration and submission of the application form for the BBAU entrance test 2021 will be held from August 14 to September 6, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 15, 2021 3:51 pm IST

Registrations for BBAU entrance test 2021 begins
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test 2021 for admission to the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic session 2021-22 in Computer Based Test mode. The online registration and submission of the application form for the BBAU entrance test 2021 will be held from August 14 to September 6, 2021. The last date of successful fee transaction is September 7.

The date of examination will be announced later.

Candidates who desire to appear in BBAU entrance test must visit the official website, bbauet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in, and apply. The details of course code, eligibility criteria, course structure etc. are available on the information bulletin.

Before applying for the BBAU entrance test, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria required by the university for the desired programme.

The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI or Paytm.

Those candidates who are appearing in the final examination of the qualifying degree/certificate are also eligible to apply.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bbau@nta.ac.in.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
