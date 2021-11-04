BBAU Entrance Test 2021 Answer Key Released; Here’s Direct Link

The answer keys can be downloaded from bbauet.nta.nic.in (representational)

The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test - 2021, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university. The answer keys can be downloaded from bbauet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA conducted the entrance exam from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3 and 4 in Computer Based Test (CBT), Hybrid (tablets) and OMR based mode.

“The provisional answer keys along with the question paper and recorded responses of candidates of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes have been uploaded on the website https://bbauet.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge,” the NTA said.

The agency said candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key, can challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from up to November 5, 2021 (7 pm).

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI upto 05 November 2021 (until 11:50 pm). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium i.e. fax, email or hard copy,” an official statement said.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm),” it added.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bbau@nta.ac.in.