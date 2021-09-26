  • Home
  • BBAU Entrance Test 2021: Admit Card Released; Know Details

BBAU Entrance Test 2021: Admit Card Released; Know Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) admit cards 2021.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 26, 2021 9:48 pm IST

BBAU 2021 admit cards released
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) admit cards 2021 for both Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes. Students who have applied for the BBAU 2021 exam and are having their exams on September 28 can download their admit cards through the official website: bbauet.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also download the admit card through the direct link given here.

BBAU PG Admit Card 2021: Direct Link

BBAU UG Admit Card 2021: Direct Link

NTA will be conducting the BBAU entrance test 2021 for admission to various UG and PG courses from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3 and 4. This is to be noted that the admit cards are released for the students who are appearing for the examination on September 28 and NTA will release the admit cards for students appearing on later dates shortly.

Students will be required to key in their application form number and date of birth to access their BBAU admit cards. NTA will be conducting BBAU entrance test 2021 for admission to various UG and PG courses from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3 and 4. The exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT), hybrid (tablets), and pen and paper mode (OMR based).

BBAU Admit Card 2021: How To Download

  • Visit the official website: bhuet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, scroll down to find links: ‘Admit Card-BBAU PG 2021’ or ‘Admit Card-BBAU UG 2021’

  • Click on the respective link and a login page will reopen

  • Fill in your application form number, date of birth and password and login

  • Upon successful login, BBAU Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

