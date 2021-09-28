Basic Courses In Computing, Data Sciences Should Be Made Mandatory: Vice President

Image credit: twitter.com/VPSecretariat The Vice President on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster’ at IIT Jodhpur

Basic courses in computing and data sciences should be made mandatory for students in all disciplines, Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu suggested.

Premier institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) should share their expertise and best practices with other educational institutions in their region, the Vice President said.

“Innovation and collaboration should be embedded into the very DNA of higher education institutions...I call upon educational institutions, researchers and developers to strive and come out with practical solutions of AI in the fields of agriculture, health, governance and education,” Mr Naidu said.

The Vice President on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster’ at IIT Jodhpur. He also laid the foundation stone of the ‘Fab Lab for AIoT systems’ at the institute.

The Vice President inaugurating Jodhpur City Knowledge & Innovation Cluster at IIT Jodhpur today. #IITJodhpur pic.twitter.com/caGPE92I4v — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 28, 2021

“I suggest that basic courses in computing and data science be made mandatory to students in all disciplines to keep them abreast of the latest developments in information technology. This is absolutely important in today’s data-driven world,” the Vice President said in his address.

“Artificial Intelligence has been revolutionizing many sectors of the global economy in the last decade. India should become a leader in the design, implementation and adoption of AI-based systems,” he added.

JCKIC is an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) approved under the aegis of Office of Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India.

It aims to create linkages among academic institutions, research and development institutes, national and state research laboratories, government agencies and industries of the host city and its surroundings, IIT Jodhpur said in a statement.

The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) Hub is the “convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) with mobile communication technology (5G and beyond)”, the institute has informed.