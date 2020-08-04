BArch Admission 2020: Eligibility Criteria Relaxed For NATA And JEE-Qualified Candidates

The admission criteria for Bachelor of Architecture, or BArch, have been relaxed. The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Twitter that in view of the ongoing pandemic and partial cancellation of Class 12 exams, the admission criteria has been relaxed. The decision of the Ministry of Education, or MoE, has been taken on the recommendation of Council of Architecture, or COA.

Apart from qualifying NATA or JEE, 10+2 qualified students with PCM or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics are eligible for admission to BArch in the 2020-21 session.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability related to architecture. The aptitude test is held for admission to undergraduate Architectural courses in the country.

The Education Minister in his social media handle posted: “In view of the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic and the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards across the country, the Ministry of Education on the recommendations of CouncilofArchi1 has decided to relax the eligibility for admission to B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021.”

“Now, candidates who have passed the 10+2 scheme of examination with PCM subjects or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics shall be eligible for admission to the first year of B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021,” Mr Pokhriyal further added.