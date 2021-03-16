BARC: Diploma In Radiological Physics CET On May 9; Application Begins

Image credit: Shutterstock BARC: Diploma In Radiological Physics CET Application Begins

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has opened the online registration window for application to Diploma In Radiological Physics entrance test. The Diploma in Radiological Physics (DipRP) is a one-year post MSc programme. The common entrance test (CET) will be held on May 9 at Atomic Energy Junior College, Mumbai. Candidates can apply online till April 5 at recruit.barc.gov.in.

The one-year diploma programme contains radiation physics, applied mathematics, principles of radiation detection and measurement, radiation dosimetry and standardisation, radiation biology, applications of ionizing radiation and radioisotopes in medicine, industry, agriculture and research, physics of radiotherapy and medical imaging; transport of radioactive materials, radiation safety and regulatory aspects, radiation hazard evaluation and control; radiation emergencies and its management, an official statement added.

The course also contains practical and field training relevant to the practice of medical physicists and radiological safety officers. The total duration of the field training is 10 weeks. Out of the total 10 week, six weeks of field training will be held at BARC and two weeks each at Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) and Radiation Medicine Centre (RMC), Mumbai.

Diploma In Radiological Physics: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility for admission to the DipRP course is MSc (Physics) with not less than 60 per cent marks in aggregate through a full time programme. Candidates should also pass BSc (Physics as a main subject) with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate.

The sponsored candidates should have at least one-year working experience in a Radiotherapy Department of Government Institution in India. Those who are awaiting final results or are appearing for MSc (Physics) Degree may also apply. However, such candidates should have scored marks not less than 60 per cent aggregate until the previous year.

DipRP: Selection Procedure

The selection of non-sponsored candidates is based on Common Entrance Test (CET) followed by an interview. The entrance test will be held on May 9 at Atomic Energy Junior College, Mumbai. The CET will be based on multiple choice questions with negative marking for incorrect answers. However, the selection of Sponsored Candidates is through interview only and hence eligible sponsored candidates will be called for the interview directly.

Diploma In Radiological Physics: Application Process

Candidates should submit their online applications at recruit.barc.gov.in with an application fee of Rs 500. The SC/ST applicants, Dependents of Defense Personnel Killed in Action (DODPKIA), women candidates and physically challenged candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.