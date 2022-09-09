Barbeque Seller's Son In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla Cracks NEET

Mehraj-ud-din Khan secured 591 points in NEET examination

In a commendable feat, son of a barbeque seller from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir has cracked the prestigious NEET UG 2022 examination. Mehraj-ud-din Khan, who secured 591 points in the examination, credited hard work and support of his family and friends for his success. NEET UG 2022 Result Live Updates

"My family has been a pillar of support for me. They used to tell me to just focus on my studies. But, sometimes, I used to help my father at the shop where he sells barbeque," Mehraj-ud-din Khan, a resident of the Guiwa area of Pattan in Baramulla in north Kashmir, said in videos that appeared on social media. Mr Khan did his basic education from Hanfia Model School in the Warpora area and studied till Class 8 at Army Goodwill School Zeran. He enrolled at MMK school in Nihalpora for Class 10 and then at government boys higher secondary school Baramulla for Classes 11 and 12.

Mr Khan’s family, which had little resources, managed to send him for private tuitions. However, due to the Covid lockdown, he had to study at home. "I went to a private tuition centre in Baramulla in Class 11 but then Covid 19 lockdown happened. I saw many students have studied from YouTube and cracked NEET, so I thought why can't I do it. I then studied from YouTube channels and other online platforms," Mr Khan said.

Mehraj-ud-din Khan cracked the NEET UG in his first attempt. He expected more points though. He said NEET aspirants should stay focussed. "Continuously work towards achieving your goal and you will be able to do it. My goal was set. And it is not something that can be achieved by only having tuitions or coaching at leading private institutions, self-study can be sufficient," he added.

Haziq Pervez Lone, a resident of Trenz area of Shopian in south Kashmir, topped the NEET UG 2022 examination in the union territory and secured the all-India rank of 10. Son of a fruit merchant, Mr Haziq secured 710 points out of 720.

