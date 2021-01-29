Bar Council To Release AIBE Answer Key Tomorrow; Know Where, How To Download

  • Home
Aspirants can access the AIBE answer keys tomorrow, January 30, at the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. The exam conducting body will also allow the candidates to raise objections against the AIBE 2020 answer key.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 29, 2021 8:19 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE XV 2020 answer keys tomorrow, January 30. The AIBE 2020 answer keys will be published for all the 100 multiple choice questions asked in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) held on January 24. Aspirants can access the AIBE answer keys at the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. The exam conducting body will also allow the candidates to raise objections against the AIBE 2020 answer key.

Confirming the AIBE 2020 answer key release date, a statement on the official website said: “The Answer key (for objections) AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded on 30th January, 2021.”

To access the AIBE 2020 answer keys, students will have to use their AIBE XV 2020 roll numbers and other required AIBE login credentials in the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE was held as a centre-based offline exam. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked in the AIBE 15 exam.

AIBE XV 2020 Answer Key: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com

2. On the designated link, click on the AIBE answer key download option

3. Insert login credentials, if required

4. Download the AIBE 2020 answer key

What After Release of AIBE 2020 Answer Key

Candidates who qualify in AIBE are awarded Certificate of Practice (COP), which enables them to practice in a court of law in India. The administering body of AIBE 2020 will release the AIBE 2020 result in the first week of March, 2021.

