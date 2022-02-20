  • Home
Bar Council Of India Distances Itself From Online Law Course Purported As IGNOU's

BCI said an attempt was made to portray as if this advertisement was on the IGNOU website and the advertisement stated that the university was starting admission in LLB for the year 2022 through distance mode

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 20, 2022 11:16 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a statement distancing itself from a purported advertisement for an online law course on a website deceptively similar to that of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). BCI, the regulatory body for law education in the country, said an attempt was made to portray as if this advertisement was on the IGNOU website and the advertisement stated that the university was starting admission in LLB for the year 2022 through distance mode.

"It is being made clear/ to be made clear that such advertisement is illegal and has been issued without proper recognition of any such degree and approval by the Bar Council of India," a press note issued by BCI Secretary Srimanto Sen said. In response to a letter by the BCI, IGNOU Registrar V B Negi told the council that the varsity has not issued any such advertisement whatsoever about admission in LL.B course on its website.

The bar council said, “The BCI is issuing the press release to this effect and intimating all stakeholders and the general public about such degree course being advertised not being recognised and approved by BCI and it is being advertised on a deceptively similar website as IGNOU's on https://ignou.icnn.in/ignou-llb-admission/ which is not IGNOU official website, using name of IGNOU and IGNOU in fact is not connected with the same in any manner as per the letter received from its registrar.”

