Bar Council Extends AIBE 16 Registration Deadline Till June 15
As the COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly throughout the nation, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the registration deadline for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI till June 15, 2021. "The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th June 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon," reads the official notification.
Earlier, the date for registration of AIBE XVI had been extended till April 30.
The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is held to examine a candidate's capability to practice law in India. After passing the examination, the candidate will be awarded a "Certificate of Practice" by the BCI.
AIBE will be held in 40 cities across the nation. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose from for attempting the AIBE exam. The pattern of the examination will be multiple choice questions and it will be an open book exam.
AIBE 16: How to apply
Candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to apply for AIBE 16:
Step 1: Visit the official website -- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: Create an account and register yourself
Step 3: Fill in the details such as name, contact details, educational qualification
Step 4: Pay AIBE 16 registration fee
Step 5: Submit AIBE XVI application form
Step 6: Download a copy of duly filled application form and keep a printout for future reference
AIBE 16: Instructions
- Candidates will be required to upload all the documents--photograph, signature, photo ID and enrolment certificate.
- The documents should be self-attested. As per the instructions, any document uploaded without self-attestation will be rejected.
- Candidates who have uploaded wrong documents, can login again with registration ID and password and upload the correct one.
- Once the documents and information of the candidate have been approved by the BCI, the candidate will not be able to login again to make changes.
- Candidates do not have to send any document by post. All the documents must be uploaded online.