Bar Council Extends AIBE 16 Application Deadline Till Tomorrow

AIBE 16 registration ends tomorrow

Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the application deadline for the All India Bar Examination [AIBE XVI (16) 2021] till tomorrow, July 15, 2021. Candidates can visit the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com and register themselves. The AIBE exam date is yet to be announced. The notification in this regard has been uploaded on the AIBE's website. It says: “The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th July 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon.”

In March 2021, the Bar Council of India decided to reschedule the date of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE)-XVI.

AIBE 16: How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to apply for AIBE 16:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Create an account and register yourself

Step 3: Fill in the details such as name, contact details, educational qualification

Step 4: Pay AIBE 16 registration fee

Step 5: Submit AIBE XVI application form

Step 6: Download a copy of the duly filled application form and keep a printout for future reference

AIBE 16: General Instructions

Candidates will be required to upload all the documents--photograph, signature, photo ID and enrolment certificate.

The documents should be self-attested. As per the instructions, any document uploaded without self-attestation will be rejected.

Candidates who have uploaded the wrong documents, can login again with their registration ID and password and upload the correct one.

Once the documents and information of the candidate have been approved by the BCI, the candidate will not be able to login again to make changes.

Candidates do not have to send any document by post. All the documents must be uploaded online.

What Is AIBE?

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is held to examine a candidate's capability to practice law in India. After passing the examination, the candidate will be awarded a "Certificate of Practice" by the BCI.

AIBE will be held in 40 cities across the nation. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose from for attempting the AIBE exam.

The pattern of the examination will be multiple choice questions and it will be an open book exam.