Bangalore University Postpones Undergraduate, Postgraduate Semester Exams

Bangalore University postpones UG, PG semester exams

Bangalore University has postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams. The university has postponed the undergraduate final exams for first semester and third semester programmes and also have postponed the third and fifth semester postgraduate programmes.

Bangalore University has postponed the semester exams of programmes including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BBM, BBA (Aviation Management), BVA, BSW, BVoc (IT), BVoc (RM), BVoc (FP and N), BCom (Hons) and BCom (Log Mgt). Bangalore University has also postponed the one time measure examination of April-May 2021. The exams were scheduled to start on April 19.

The university has postponed the third semester postgraduate semester exams of programmes including MA, MSc and MCom. The third and fifth semester exams for programmes including MCA and BSc-MSc Biological Sciences and MTA five-years integrated course have also been postponed. These exams were scheduled to be held from April 20.

Bangalore University has postponed the UG and PG Semester exams due to the “escalation in COVID-19 situation and transportation problem”, an official statement said. The university will announce the new exam dates later.

However, on April 10, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana announced: "The examinations at the university level including degree, post-graduation, engineering, diploma and all other courses which come under the department of higher education will be conducted as per the scheduled timetable and there will be no changes."