Bangalore University To Conduct Undergraduate, Postgraduate Classes Online

Image credit: Shutterstock Bangalore University will conduct classes in online mode fir the students of UG and PG programmes amid COVID-19

Amid curfew in Karnataka and surge in COVID-19 cases, Bangalore University will impart classes in online mode to the students of even-semester undergraduate and final semester postgraduate programmes. While the university will start the undergraduate online classes for the even semesters from today, April 28, the postgraduate final semester online classes will be held from May 5.

The university and its affiliated colleges will conduct online classes for the even semester students of undergraduate programmes including BA, BSc (FAD), BCA, BCom, BBA, BHM and BVA.

“..online classes for all the even semesters (II, IV, VI, VIII) BA, BSc (FAD), BCA, BCom, BBA, BHM, BVA undergraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21 from April 28.” read a Bangalore University statement.

However, for faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Education and Physical Education (MA, MSc, MCom, MFA, MTTM, MBA, MCA, MEd and MPEd) online classes for the final semester students will be held.

“The detailed calendar of events will be notified shortly,” the statement said.

It further added: “The online classes for the first semester (all PG courses) for the academic year 2020-21 will continue as notified earlier,”

The university had earlier postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams. The university has postponed the undergraduate final exams for the first semester and third-semester programmes and also have postponed the third and fifth-semester postgraduate programmes.