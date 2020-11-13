'Bande Utkala Janani' To Be Part Of Odisha School Curriculum In Class 9, 10

  • Home
'Bande Utkala Janani' Will Be Part Of Odisha School Curriculum In Class 9, 10

Odisha's state song 'Bande Uktala Janani' will be part of the school curriculum for students of Class 9 and Class 10, an official said. A notification in this regard was issued on Friday after the proposal was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 13, 2020 9:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhubaneshwar:

Odisha's state song 'Bande Uktala Janani' will be part of the school curriculum for students of Class 9 and Class 10, an official said. A notification in this regard was issued on Friday after the proposal was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per the notification, 'Bande Utkala Janani' written by legendary poet Lakhmikanta Mohapatra will be part of the school curriculum in Class 9 and Class 10. Earlier this year, the Odisha Government had accorded the state song status to the 'Bande Utkala Janani'.

Odia people across the globe had recited 'Bande Utkala Janani...' song in honour of COVID-19 Warriors while responding to a call given by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on May 30. Mr Patnaik said singing the state song will further strengthen patriotism among Odia students and inspire them to move forward in life. 'Bande Utkala Janani... is being sung as the concluding song on the final day of every Assembly session in Odisha.

