Banaras Hindu University Warns Students Of Fake BHU Hostel Closure Notice

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has refuted a circulation with regard to the shutdown of the university hostels from April 5, 2021. The university in a statement has clarified that BHU will display any information relating to it on the official website -- bhu.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 2, 2021 2:58 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has refuted a circulation with regard to the shutdown of the university hostels from April 5, 2021. The university in a statement has clarified that BHU will display any information relating to it on the official website -- bhu.ac.in, or on its Twitter handle.

“..the University hostels are to be closed from April 5, 2021 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and students are advised to vacate the hostels within 72 hours,” read the notice being circulated on social media.

BHU fake notice on hostel closure (Source - Twitter: @bhupro)

However, rejecting the claim, Banaras Hindu University has informed that BHU has not made any such announcement and the release under the signature of BHU Registrar is fake.

BHU took to Twitter to refute the shutdown notice. It said: “It has come to the notice of university administration that a fake notice about the shutdown of BHU hostels is being circulated on social media and elsewhere, in which attempts are being made to confuse students, teachers and others by spreading false news about the closure and evacuation of the hostels.”

It further added: “It is an appeal to the university family and common people to be aware of such fake messages and notices and to prevent the spread of fake news.”

