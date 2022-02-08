Banaras Hindu University To Reopen With 100% Capacity

Image credit: shutterstock.com BHU to reopen its campus soon

The Banaras Hindu University will reopen its campus with 100 per cent capacity following COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), as per a notice released on February 7. “Various institutes, faculties, departments, offices, units of Banaras Hindu University will work with full capacity with immediate effect and all teachers, officers and employees will be present at their workplace on regular basis. Strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour is expected from all,” BHU release shared on official Twitter handle mentioned. Meanwhile, various departments are continuing taking classes in online mode.

The Uttar Pradesh government earlier allowed schools, colleges to reopen from February 7. As per an order issued by Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, home, all Covid SOPs- social distancing, wearing of face masks need to be followed at the time of reopening of physical classes in educational institutions. The schools, colleges were earlier directed to remain closed till February 6.

Meanwhile, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has newly launched a post graduate course (MA) in Hindu Studies. The programme will be offered by the Bharat Adhyayan Kendra, in collaboration with the Department of Philosophy and Religion, Department of Sanskrit and Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archeology, under the faculty of Arts.

A total of 45 students, including a foreign student, have joined the first batch.