  • Home
  • Education
  • Banaras Hindu University To Reopen With 100% Capacity

Banaras Hindu University To Reopen With 100% Capacity

“Various institutes, faculties, departments, offices, units of Banaras Hindu University will work with full capacity with immediate effect and all teachers, officers and employees will be present at their workplace on regular basis," BHU release mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 8, 2022 10:45 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

BHU Invites Applications For PhD, MPhil Courses; Admission Through Research Entrance Test (RET)
Banaras Hindu University Starts Postgraduate Course On 'Hindu Dharma'
Banaras Hindu University Starts Course In Hindu Studies
BHU Scientist Part Of Global Research Team That Found Fingerprint Patterns Are Determined By Genes
Amid Covid, Banaras Hindu University Orders Online Classes Till January 16
Will Elevate Banaras Hindu University To World's Great Varsities: VC Sudhir Jain
Banaras Hindu University To Reopen With 100% Capacity
BHU to reopen its campus soon
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University will reopen its campus with 100 per cent capacity following COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), as per a notice released on February 7. “Various institutes, faculties, departments, offices, units of Banaras Hindu University will work with full capacity with immediate effect and all teachers, officers and employees will be present at their workplace on regular basis. Strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour is expected from all,” BHU release shared on official Twitter handle mentioned. Meanwhile, various departments are continuing taking classes in online mode.

The Uttar Pradesh government earlier allowed schools, colleges to reopen from February 7. As per an order issued by Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, home, all Covid SOPs- social distancing, wearing of face masks need to be followed at the time of reopening of physical classes in educational institutions. The schools, colleges were earlier directed to remain closed till February 6.

Meanwhile, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has newly launched a post graduate course (MA) in Hindu Studies. The programme will be offered by the Bharat Adhyayan Kendra, in collaboration with the Department of Philosophy and Religion, Department of Sanskrit and Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archeology, under the faculty of Arts.

A total of 45 students, including a foreign student, have joined the first batch.

Click here for more Education News
Banaras Hindu University‬
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time
Odisha School Reopening: CM Naveen Patnaik Urges Parents To Encourage Their Children To Attend Classes
Odisha School Reopening: CM Naveen Patnaik Urges Parents To Encourage Their Children To Attend Classes
West Bengal: 31 Lakh Junior Class Students Attend Open-Air Learning Sessions
West Bengal: 31 Lakh Junior Class Students Attend Open-Air Learning Sessions
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 When? Direct Link, Websites To Check
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 When? Direct Link, Websites To Check
Schools Reopen In Bihar For Classes 9 To 12 With Full Capacity
Schools Reopen In Bihar For Classes 9 To 12 With Full Capacity
.......................... Advertisement ..........................