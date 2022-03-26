  • Home
Banaras Hindu University Student Satrughan Singh Tops GATE 2022 In Geophysics

A student of Department of Geophysics, Institute of Science, Mr Shatrughan Singh Choudhary has secured the first rank in India.

Updated: Mar 26, 2022 9:47 pm IST

Banaras Hindu University Student Satrughan Singh Tops GATE 2022 In Geophysics
BHU student Satrughan Singh tops GATE 2022 in Geophysics
New Delhi:

Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have once again brought laurels to the university by shining at the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. A student of Department of Geophysics, Institute of Science, Mr Shatrughan Singh Choudhary has secured the first rank in India, the BHU said in a press release.

Professor Rajeev Bhatla, Head, Department of Geophysics, said, "Students from Geophysics department have performed exceptionally well in GATE 2022, with Shatrughan Singh Choudhary, securing the first rank in India."

Mr Choudhary is currently working as research assistant at the seismic imaging centre of department of geophysics. Besides, 15 of the top 50 rankholders are from this very department. Four in top 10 ranks have also been grabbed by students of Geophysics in BHU, the university said.

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur announced the GATE 2022 result on March 17, on the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

