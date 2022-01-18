Banaras Hindu University Starts Course In Hindu Studies

Image credit: Shutterstock A total of 45 students, including a foreign student, have joined the first batch

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, has started a new course – MA in Hindu Studies. According to BHU, the postgraduate course is the first-of-its-kind to be offered by a university in the country.

BHU rector VK Shukla inaugurated the course and said it is an interdisciplinary programme designed in line with the National Education Policy, 2020.

The programme will be offered by the Bharat Adhyayan Kendra, in collaboration with the Department of Philosophy and Religion, Department of Sanskrit and Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archeology, under the faculty of Arts.

The course will make the world aware of many unknown aspects of Hindu Dharma and help in taking its teachings to more people, Prof Shukla said.

A total of 45 students, including a foreign student, have joined the first batch.

Addressing the inauguration programme, Dr Vijay Shankar Shukla, Director, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, underlined the need to have such a course on Hindu Studies.

Centenary Chair Professor Prof Rakesh Upadhyaya said the course was important for building the Sanatana life values.