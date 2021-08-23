Banaras Hindu University To Resume Classes In Hybrid Mode For Final-Year Students From September 1

  • Home
BHU Reopening News: The classes in hybrid mode -- a mix of both online and offline -- will be held for the final year undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 23, 2021 7:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will resume classes in hybrid mode for the students of final year and final semesters from September 1. The classes in hybrid mode -- a mix of both online and offline -- will be held for the final year undergraduate and postgraduate students. Also, the final-year students will be allowed to stay in single-occupancy hostel rooms so that Covid protocols are maintained and the spread of coronavirus is minimum.

However, for the safety of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff attending BHU, the university will follow all safety measures related to COVID-19. Use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette will be made compulsory.

The decision to reopen BHU campus and hostels for final year students was taken today. August 23, in a meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor of the university.

BHU in April suspended offline teaching-learning and restricted movement of people inside the university campus in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The university had asked hostellers to go to their native places and take the online, open-book exams “in safety of their homes".

