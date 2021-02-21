  • Home
Banaras Hindu University To Reopen Tomorrow For Final-Year Students

BHU Hostels for final year students reopened on February 17. On the first day of reopening, around 100 students of Broacha Hostel, Institute of Science, reported for allotment.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 21, 2021 10:36 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Final year students of Banaras Hindu University will attend physical classes for the first time in months, as the university campus is set to reopen for them tomorrow, February 22. BHU had previously said that classes will resume in hybrid – both online and offline – mode.

Hostels for final year students reopened on February 17. On the first day of reopening, around 100 students of Broacha Hostel, Institute of Science, reported for allotment.

The decision to reopen BHU campus and hostels for final year students was taken in a meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the university. The meeting took place on February 5.

To attend classes, students will have to follow guidelines related to COVID-19 and bring a no objection certificate. The format of the certificate is available on the official website of BHU.

BHU self-declaration form

In the form, parents will have to declare that they have permitted their wards to attend the regular classes and the university authorities will not be responsible if they contaminate any COVID-19 symptoms after attending the regular classes.

Parents will have to confirm that their wards will compulsorily wear face masks within the university campus and follow all the COVID-19 protocols such as washing hands, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing.

“Parents should not send their children/ward to University, if the child is not feeling well/sick as the attendance is not compulsory and entirely depends on parental control,” an official statement said.

Capacity of the BHU central library has been increased as per COVID-9 standards.

In November, 2020, BHU had reopened its campus for final year students of PhD programmes of Science streams for research work

