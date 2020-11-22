Image credit: Shutterstock Banaras Hindu University To Reopen From Tomorrow In A Phased Manner

The Banaras Hindu University, or BHU, will reopen its campus in a phased manner, starting from tomorrow, November 23, in a phased manner, following guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC). In the first phase, final year students of PhD programmes of Science streams will be permitted to visit their respective departments or labs for research work, BHU said on November 20.

BHU has formed core committees for the implementation and monitoring of guidelines or SOPs issued by the government. Keeping in view the situation, BHU will decide on further re-opening of the departments of other streams.

“Each faculty will constitute a core committee for developing an SOP to be followed during the reopening of the University and for its effective implementation and monitoring. The SoP shall be based on the MoHFW/MHA/MoE/State government’s guidelines on safety measures for prevention of the spread of COVID-19,” BHU said.

BHU has introduced a undrtaking form along with a set of guidelines that students must follow in the campus.

Students will have to undertake that they will follow the guidelines after entering the campus. They will be required to ID cards at all times, maintain physical distance of six feets, and sign the movement register of the hostel.

Students will have to wear masks, sanitise hands and avoid crowding at entry, exit points and common facilities like mess, canteen and common room.