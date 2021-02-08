Image credit: Shutterstock BHU To Reopen For Final-Year Students From February 22, Classes In Hybrid Mode

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will reopen its campus for final-year students from February 22. Classes will resume in hybrid – both online and offline – mode and time tables will be released soon on the official website of the university. Hostels for final year students will reopen on February 17.

BHU has said that preparations for reopening hostels, including sanitisation and maintenance are going on and will be completed before February 17.

The decision to reopen BHU campus and hostels for final year students was taken on February 5, in a meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Students will have to follow guidelines related to COVID-19 and bring a no objection certificate. The format of the certificate will be uploaded on the official website of BHU.

Capacity of the BHU central library has been increased as per COVID-9 standards. The university has also decided to reopen canteens, stores in the campus soon.

Before this, in November, 2020, BHU had called back final year students of PhD programmes of Science streams for research work.

In the self declaration form, students had to undertake that they will follow the guidelines after entering the campus. They were asked to carry ID cards at all times, maintain physical distance of six feet, and sign the movement register of the hostel.