  • Home
  • Education
  • Banaras Hindu University To Reopen For Final-Year Students From February 22

Banaras Hindu University To Reopen For Final-Year Students From February 22

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will reopen its campus for final-year students from February 22. Classes will resume in hybrid – both online and offline – mode.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 8, 2021 4:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

BHU Student Makes It To Guinness World Records
BHU Announces Counselling Dates For Diploma In Special Courses; Details Here
Banaras Hindu University To Reopen From Tomorrow In A Phased Manner
BHU Set To Reopen From November 23
BHU Admission 2020: Check Documents Required For Admission Under Sports Quota
BHU UET Mathematics, Biology Cut-Offs Released; Counselling Soon
Banaras Hindu University To Reopen For Final-Year Students From February 22
BHU To Reopen For Final-Year Students From February 22, Classes In Hybrid Mode
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will reopen its campus for final-year students from February 22. Classes will resume in hybrid – both online and offline – mode and time tables will be released soon on the official website of the university. Hostels for final year students will reopen on February 17.

BHU has said that preparations for reopening hostels, including sanitisation and maintenance are going on and will be completed before February 17.

The decision to reopen BHU campus and hostels for final year students was taken on February 5, in a meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Students will have to follow guidelines related to COVID-19 and bring a no objection certificate. The format of the certificate will be uploaded on the official website of BHU.

Capacity of the BHU central library has been increased as per COVID-9 standards. The university has also decided to reopen canteens, stores in the campus soon.

Before this, in November, 2020, BHU had called back final year students of PhD programmes of Science streams for research work.

In the self declaration form, students had to undertake that they will follow the guidelines after entering the campus. They were asked to carry ID cards at all times, maintain physical distance of six feet, and sign the movement register of the hostel.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Banaras Hindu University‬
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP PGECET 2020 Counselling Begins Today
AP PGECET 2020 Counselling Begins Today
Schools In Odisha Reopen For Class 9, 11 Students
Schools In Odisha Reopen For Class 9, 11 Students
ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020 Live Updates: Results Declared; Direct Link
Live | ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020 Live Updates: Results Declared; Direct Link
ATMA 2021: MBA Entrance Exam Registration Window To Close Today
ATMA 2021: MBA Entrance Exam Registration Window To Close Today
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result Declared
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result Declared
.......................... Advertisement ..........................