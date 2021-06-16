Banaras Hindu University Releases Online Open Book Exam Guidelines; Semester Exams From July 10

  • Home
While the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) terminal and intermediate semester exams will start from July 7 to August 8, the PhD course work, UG and PG diploma and certificate exams will be held between August 11 and August 14.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 16, 2021 1:00 pm IST

BHU releases online exam guidelines
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released online exam guidelines on Tuesday, June 15. While the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) terminal and intermediate semester exams will start from July 7 to August 8, the PhD course work, UG and PG diploma and certificate exams will be held between August 11 and August 14. The BHU time-table of the end semester examinations will be made available at the university website -- bhuonline.in before 15 days prior to the start of exams.

The end semester exams for the terminal and intermediate UG and PG students will be held online in open-book examination (OBE) format in view of the restrictions put forth by the ongoing Covid pandemic. Students, in OBE mode, have the liberty to appear for the exams from the comfort of their homes. The university will also allow the students to consult books and study materials to write the answers.

As per the BHU guidelines on OBE pattern, the online OBE system will not require the availability of online platform for the entire duration of the examination. A system -- either a personal computer or a mobile phone -- with internet connectivity would be sufficient. Initially, at the commencement of examination for downloading the question paper from the portal and finally for uploading the handwritten answers sheets on the portal, the university statement said.

The total duration of the examination will be four hours and 30 minutes including the time to download the question paper from the portal, writing the answers by hand and uploading the hand-written answer sheets on the portal.

The students are required to login to the examination portal at least 30 minutes prior to the start of their examination After the commencement of the examination they can download the question paper from the portal and before the scheduled closer upload the handwritten answer sheets using the tools available on the students’ portal, read the BHU guideline on online exams.

Regarding the pattern of exams, BHU said the question paper will contain eight questions out of which students will be required to answer any four questions. The question paper will be of 70 marks with each question carrying 17.6 marks.

