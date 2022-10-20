Banaras Hindu University Releases First Merit List For BA Programmes

Banaras Hindu University

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has issued the first merit list for Bachelor of Arts (BA) admission for the academic session 2022-23. Candidates who have applied for BHU UG admission in BA Social Science, BA Shastri and BA Arts can check the merit list on the official website-- bhuonline.in. To check and download the BHU UG round 1 merit list for BA programmes by logging in with application number and password.

The university will also release the merit list of its other courses for UG admission shortly. "Banaras Hindu University has released the first merit list for admission to undergraduate courses in the academic session 2022-23. The list has been published for admission in the Faculty of Social Sciences, Arts and Shastri. The list of other courses is also being released," BHU said in a tweet.

The BHU has also released the category-wise cut-off scores for BA Social Science/ Shastri/ Arts. Candidates shortlisted in BHU UG first merit list have to confirm their allotment online and appear for document verification at the allotted college within the stipulated timeline.

BHU UG Round 1 Merit List: How To Check