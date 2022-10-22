  • Home
  • Banaras Hindu University Releases First Cut-Off List For Undergraduate Programmes

BHU UG Admission 2022: The first cut-off for admission to B.Com, B.Sc (Agri), BA.LLB, B.Sc. (Bio) and B.Sc (Maths) programmes in academic session 2022-23 have been released. Check UG first cut-off list at bhu.ac.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 22, 2022 2:49 pm IST

Banaras Hindu University
Image credit: File Photo

BHU UG Admission 2022: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes. The first cut-off for admission to B.Com, B.Sc (Agri), BA.LLB, B.Sc. (Bio) and B.Sc (Maths) programmes in academic session 2022-23 have been released, BHU release read. According to BHU, the cut-off for general category for BA LLB programme is 534, OBC- 493, SC- 433, ST- 435, EWS- 520, the general category cut-off for B.Com programme touched 612, B.Sc- 505. ALSO READ | Delhi University First List: Over 71,000 Students Accept Seat Allocated In CSAS Round 1

The university has also released cut-offs for various other undergraduate (UG) programmes, the candidates can check list at bhu.ac.in. The eligible candidates in the first cut-off list can take admissions by October 26. "All the candidates who are eligible to take admission as per the cut-off are advised to submit their fee before the deadline by using their student portal login credentials," BHU notification mentioned.

The candidates failed to submit the admission fee within the stipulated time could not participate in the admission process. The candidate(s) who got the first preference the course allotment will get automatically locked. "For the locking course/ subject, a locking email has been provided on the student portal, from where they may send their request to the concerned admission committee," it read.

BHU has advised candidates to keep checking their mails and website- bhu.ac.in for daily updates and relevant information.

BHU Admission Banaras Hindu University‬
