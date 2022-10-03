Banaras Hindu University Launches Two More Welfare Schemes To Help Students Financially

  • Home
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched two more welfare schemes for facilitating and supporting the education of students.

Updated: Oct 3, 2022

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched two more welfare schemes for facilitating and supporting the education of students from the underprivileged sections of society. The Vice-Chancellor of BHU, Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain announced the launch of the students welfare scheme on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The schemes will provide direct benefits to Divyang students and those students who are Below Poverty Line (BPL).

The BHU will provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000 per annum to all the Divyang students and BPL card holder students of the university under this scheme. The BHU has taken several new initiatives recently and this is another step toward its endeavour to support the education of its students. Earlier on September 30, the Banaras Hindu University has launched Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Internship programme for students under which the university will initially offer a one-year internship on 100 positions. Throughout the internship programme, the students will be paid a fixed salary of Rs 20,000 per month.

Explaining the scheme, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain said: "Every year Rs. 25,000 will be transferred into the bank accounts of all the divyang students of Banaras Hindu University. Under the second scheme, BPL card holder students shall be eligible to receive a financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 per annum. This will also be transferred directly into their accounts."

The Vice-chancellor further stated that students' welfare and their all-round development is the topmost priority of the BHU and the institution will take all possible steps to ensure this. "The university will also consider increasing the amount of scholarships in future," he added.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
