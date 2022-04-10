Banaras Hindu University Launches Scholarship Scheme For International Students

Image credit: PRO BHU Under the programme- "Scholarship to International Students", foreign students will receive Rs. 6000 per month

Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scholarship scheme for international students. Under the programme- "Scholarship to International Students", foreign students will receive Rs. 6000 per month which will be renewed annually on the basis of satisfactory performance. The decision to launch "Scholarship to International Students" was taken in the meeting of Governing Body of Institution of Eminence, BHU, under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain, BHU in a statement mentioned.

The scheme aims at attracting overseas students through this programme. "The university has constituted a three member committee for smooth implementation and monitoring of the scheme. All the applications under the scheme shall be submitted to the Institution of Eminence Cell of BHU," read the BHU statement.

Currently 431 students from nearly 40 countries are enrolled in Banaras Hindu University. These include 261 male and 170 female students from United States, Brazil, France, Russia, Ireland, Australia, Yemen, Iran, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia among others. "At Banaras Hindu University, the total intake of foreign students is upto 15 per cent of the total seats. These seats are of supernumerary nature," read the BHU statement.

The international scholarship scheme is also in the spirit of National Education Policy 2020 which puts a greater focus on internationalisation of the Indian Education System, by way of having more students from abroad in Indian campuses, it read.