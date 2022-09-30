Banaras Hindu University Launches Paid Internship Programme For Its Students

Banaras Hindu University

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Internship programme for students to prepare them for future and career challenges. The internship programme aims to offer professional exposure to students and increase their ability as they venture into professional life after completing university education. Apart from developing their professional skills, the initiative will act as a step for the students to start their careers. "Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Internship scheme" is a paid internship programme which will be managed by the Sponsored Research Industrial Consultancy Cell (SRICC).

Through Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan scheme, BHU is initially offering one-year internship on 100 positions, during which the candidate will be paid a fixed salary of Rs 20,000 per month. Initially internships are offered for five subjects which are Library Science, Education, Physical Education, Visual Arts and Performing Arts. The university has also stated in its release that more disciplines may be added to the scheme with time.

The candidates who possess a degree in any discipline and have been awarded Gold/Silver or Bronze medal in any national or international events are also eligible to apply for the internship. Selected candidates will be given job placement on the basis of their merit and available opportunities.

On the launch of the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Internship scheme, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain said: "New opportunities must be created for students to enable them to gain practical and professional experience, which ultimately helps them to excel in their life and career. The Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship scheme is a move in this regard."