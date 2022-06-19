Banaras Hindu University Launches New Department Of Museology

Banaras Hindu University

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched a new department of Museology in wake of rising demand for professionals, academicians and experts in the field, which is an inter-disciplinary professional programme. So far, Museology was being run as a section under the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology in the Faculty of Arts, the BHU said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Banaras Hindu University Launches Scheme To Promote Trans-Disciplinary Research

The Faculty of Arts, also known as the mother faculty, has 22 departments now including the Museology department, it said, The university has notified the creation of the Museology department following the approval of the President Ram Nath Kovind.

BHU currently offers postgraduate, doctoral and postdoctoral programs in the discipline of Museology. There are a total 15 seats in the Museology postgraduate programme including two paid seats.

Usha Rani Tiwari, Professor in Museology, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), said that the discipline offers a number of professional opportunities such as museum director, conservator, and assistant professor among other opportunitie. She further said that the setting up of the new department of Museology will add to the growth and glory of Banaras Hindu University.

ALSO READ | BHU Starts Interest-Free Loan Scheme For Economically Weak Students

"India has over 1000 museums with several new museums coming up too. This underlines the need of more able professionals in the area of Museology. The new department in BHU is poised to play an important role in this regard," the university said.