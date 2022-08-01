Banaras Hindu University Launches Annie Besant Fellowship; Apply By August 5

BHU starts new fellowship scheme

The Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scheme for its students. Named Annie Besant Fellowship, the scheme seeks to encourage its top scoring students to join PhD programmes in BHU, right after completing their postgraduation degree, a BHU statement said. The scheme has been launched under the Institution of Eminence BHU program.

The application process for the fellowship is underway. The last date of receiving applications for the Annie Besant Fellowship is August 5. The university plans to award Annie Besant Fellowship for the current session by mid of September.

The new fellowship scheme will enable students who have excelled in their academics at BHU, join the PhD programme directly after postgraduation without losing any time in transition from PG to PhD. Such students will also be able to complete their PhD work faster than the other students. Final year students of postgraduate programs will be eligible to apply for the fellowship. They should be in the top five percentile with a minimum 8.5 CGPA. The offer to this fellowship will be conditional to the student securing minimum specified rank and CGPA in final passing examinations, the statement added. A four-member committee has been formed for implementation of the scheme.

Those joining the fellowship will be expected to complete their PhD thesis within four years of joining the program. The selected candidates will be provided JRF with contingency similar to that of CSIR and UGC during their PhD programme.

If the student qualifies for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), within one year, the university will provide Rs 5,000 per month as cash incentive. However, if the student has not qualified JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), BHU will provide fellowship at the same rate as prevailing for JRF in the first year. It is expected that the student will qualify for JRF within the year, the university statement said.

If the student does not qualify for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), from second year onwards, the university will reduce the fellowship to 50 per cent of the JRF rate and in case a student receives PMRF at any stage, the university will not provide top-up fellowship.