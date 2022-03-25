Banaras Hindu University To Host 2nd National Energy Conclave On March 26-27

2nd National Energy Conclave will be organised by BHU on March 26-27

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is hosting a two-day National Energy Conclave on March 26 and 27, 2022. The conclave will be held to brainstorm effective ways to address the global energy dilemma, the BHU said in a statement.

The primary goal of the conclave is to promote Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development techniques in wake of rising global energy concerns. This will help enlighten the area of the present global energy crisis and the current market situation, the university said.

Prof. Nidhi Sharma, organiser of the energy conclave said that the conclave will provide an opportunity for student-scholar delegates to discuss current global energy concerns and sustainable development, and at the same time, it will educate students on becoming tomorrow’s world energy leaders.

The inauguration function of the conclave will take place on March 26 at the Department of Economics, informed Dr Rajesh Singh, Public Relations Officer, BHU. The conclave will also have several technical sessions on various themes.

“The conclave will host a variety of activities, including paper presentations, expert panel discussions, alumni sessions, article writing competitions, poster painting competitions, model exhibitions, and more. Renowned experts from the field of energy from all over the country will be participating in the Energy conclave.” said Prof B V Singh, Head, Department of Economics.