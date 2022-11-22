Banaras Hindu University To Host 102nd Convocation On December 10

BHU to confer degrees on December 10

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will host the 102nd convocation on December 10. The university will confer degrees to graduate students during its 102nd convocation. BHU is hosting the convocation after a period of three years. The BHU Gold Medal for the sessions 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 will be awarded during the 102nd convocation on December 10. The 101st BHU Convocation was held on December 23, 2019.

BHU alumnus and Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks Nikesh Arora has been invited as the Chief Guest of 102nd convocation of the university.

During the 101st convocation, Padma Vibhushan Vijay Kelkar was the chief guest. A total of 11,529 degrees were awarded to the graduating students at the last convocation. As many as 732 students received PhD, while 4,511 students were conferred their postgraduate degrees. 6,272 students were conferred their graduate degrees. On the 101st convocation, two Chancellor medals, two Late Maharaja Vibhuti Narain Singh Gold Medals and 29 BHU medals were also awarded to students.