  • Home
  • Education
  • Banaras Hindu University To Host 102nd Convocation On December 10

Banaras Hindu University To Host 102nd Convocation On December 10

BHU Convocation 2022: BHU alumnus and Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks Nikesh Arora will be the Chief Guest of 102nd convocation of the university.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 4:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

BHU's Kashi Tamil Sangamam To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi Tomorrow; Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Preparation
BHU Collaborates With FAST India To Strengthen Research Ecosystem
BHU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register For Spot Admissions Today; Apply At Bhuonline.in
Banaras Hindu University's Hospital Conducts First Pediatric Surgery Using 4K Method
BHU UG Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University Starts Spot Admissions; Apply Till November 16
BHU UG Admissions 2022: Banaras Hindu University To Conduct Spot Admissions From November 15
Banaras Hindu University To Host 102nd Convocation On December 10
BHU to confer degrees on December 10
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will host the 102nd convocation on December 10. The university will confer degrees to graduate students during its 102nd convocation. BHU is hosting the convocation after a period of three years. The BHU Gold Medal for the sessions 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 will be awarded during the 102nd convocation on December 10. The 101st BHU Convocation was held on December 23, 2019.

BHU alumnus and Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks Nikesh Arora has been invited as the Chief Guest of 102nd convocation of the university.

During the 101st convocation, Padma Vibhushan Vijay Kelkar was the chief guest. A total of 11,529 degrees were awarded to the graduating students at the last convocation. As many as 732 students received PhD, while 4,511 students were conferred their postgraduate degrees. 6,272 students were conferred their graduate degrees. On the 101st convocation, two Chancellor medals, two Late Maharaja Vibhuti Narain Singh Gold Medals and 29 BHU medals were also awarded to students.

Click here for more Education News
Banaras Hindu University‬
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Degree Not A Mere Honour, But Basic Right: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Degree Not A Mere Honour, But Basic Right: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
ICAR AIEEA 2022 PG, PhD Rank Card Out; Direct Link
ICAR AIEEA 2022 PG, PhD Rank Card Out; Direct Link
CAT 2022: Exam Day Dress Code, List Of Barred Items
CAT 2022: Exam Day Dress Code, List Of Barred Items
When Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 Exams Be Held? Here’s What We Know So Far
When Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 Exams Be Held? Here’s What We Know So Far
.......................... Advertisement ..........................