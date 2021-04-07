Banaras Hindu University Holds National Youth Music Conference To Mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

  • Home
The National Service Scheme organised a National Youth Music Conference in Banaras Hindu University to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

Apr 7, 2021

BHU holds national youth music conference
New Delhi:

The National Service Scheme organised a National Youth Music Conference in Banaras Hindu University to mark 75 years of India’s independence. It was an online event held to give a boost to young musicians by giving them a platform to showcase their talent.

The 44th edition of National Youth Music Conference was held as part of the on-going celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The event began with a group of five child artists of Brahmanand Cultural Center, Gurgaon who played tabla. To accompany them, three other artists K Mohit Sahni (Classical Singing, Consistency on Tabla - Pankaj Roy and Lehra Ujjwal Sahni on Harmonium) performed.

The event concluded with classical singing in the raga Kedar of Dushyant Rupolia of Baroda.Tabla was collaborating with them, Dhananjay Vekariya was accompanying Harmonium, Sharad Kababat and Udit Chandrachud were present as co-singers.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative taken by the Central Government to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The event has begun from 75 weeks before August 15, 2022 and will continue till August 15, 2023.

This year, the centre has asked all the states to participate in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which is a series of celebrations organised to mark 75 years of independence.

