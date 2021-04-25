Banaras Hindu University To Hold UGC National Yoga Workshop

BHU to hold UGC national yoga workshop

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will be holding a two-day long national yoga workshop along with the University Grants Commission on June 1 and 2. The workshop will be held in online mode where the yoga instructors will train the students and faculty through a live video event.

The workshop will be on ‘Yoga, Sports Medicine and Physical Education’.

The event will be organised by Prof. NB Shukla, organizing secretary, CHC Athletic Associations, Faculty of Arts, BHU. The workshop will be held as part of the International Yoga Day to be held on June 21. Those interested can visit the official website www.bhu.ac.in.

On the International Yoga Day, BHU will be doing a seminar on ‘Yoga and sports’ at the international-level. Prof Shukla will be organising this event as well.

The University will be holding various annual Yoga events to make the students aware of its benefits and encourage them to adopt it in their daily lives.

It will later hold another UGC seminar on ‘Physical Education for Yoga and Sports Performance’ in November.

Various universities and colleges hold events to mark the International Yoga Day. In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, most of the institutions are expected to hold virtual yoga and physical education events.