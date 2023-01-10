Banaras Hindu University Forms Steering Committee On International Collaborations, Admissions

Image credit: Official Release Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain has recently constituted a steering committee to enhance the university’s global outreach and give a new impetus to the efforts of making BHU a preferred institution among international students. The committee is chaired by Professor N V Chalapathi Rao, Coordinator of International Collaborations, BHU. Professor S V S Raju, Coordinator, International Students and Hostels, has been named the co-chairman of the committee.

The committee has been tasked with strengthening and establishing bilateral exchanges and cooperation with international universities, institutions, and scientific societies, as well as providing direction and developing a strategy for enhancing international admissions. It will also develop a strategy to encourage, motivate and attract faculty members to consider entering international collaborations and partnerships.

Also Read || BHU Faculty Member Selected For Fulbright Fellowship

The committee will help attract grants, scholarships, fellowships and chair professorships from various international funding agencies and academic bodies. The steering committee will advise on the content of the agreement between BHU and various international stakeholders keeping in view the interest of BHU faculty and students.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain has been laying a greater focus on strengthening BHU’s alumni base for the benefit of the institution. In this regard, the steering committee has been mandated to guide in constituting a strong international alumni network.

Also Read || Banaras Hindu University Forms Committee To Visit Private Properties Providing Accommodation To Students

Professor Ramesh Chand, Consultant and Former, Director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Professor Madhoolika Agrawal, Dean, Faculty of Science, Professor K E Seetha Ram, University of Tokyo, and Dr Sudhanshu Sinha, Senior Advisor, South Asia, British Council, New Delhi, are the advisors of the steering committee.

Dr Manish Arora, Faculty of Visual Arts, Dr Prashant Srivastava, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, Dr Archana Tiwari, Faculty of Science, Professor Kishor Patwardhan, Faculty of Ayurveda, Dr Sachin Tiwari, Dr Firoz, and Dr Chandani Kumari, Faculty of Arts, Dr Atanu Roy, Institute of Medical Sciences, and Chander Shekher, Assistant Information and Public Relations Officer, have been named members of the steering committee.