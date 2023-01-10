  • Home
  • Education
  • Banaras Hindu University Forms Steering Committee On International Collaborations, Admissions

Banaras Hindu University Forms Steering Committee On International Collaborations, Admissions

The committee will devise strategy to enhance international admissions and new partnerships.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 10, 2023 4:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

BHU Faculty Member Selected For Fulbright Fellowship
Banaras Hindu University Forms Committee To Visit Private Properties Providing Accommodation To Students
BHU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended For BVSc, AH Programmes
BHU Will Play Key Role In Formation Of India As Significant Power: External Affairs Minister
Dr S Jaishankar Interacts With Students Of Banaras Hindu University At Kashi Tamal Sangamam
Banaras Hindu University To Confer Degrees To Over 37,000 Students During Its 102nd Convocation
Banaras Hindu University Forms Steering Committee On International Collaborations, Admissions
Banaras Hindu University
Image credit: Official Release
New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain has recently constituted a steering committee to enhance the university’s global outreach and give a new impetus to the efforts of making BHU a preferred institution among international students. The committee is chaired by Professor N V Chalapathi Rao, Coordinator of International Collaborations, BHU. Professor S V S Raju, Coordinator, International Students and Hostels, has been named the co-chairman of the committee.

The committee has been tasked with strengthening and establishing bilateral exchanges and cooperation with international universities, institutions, and scientific societies, as well as providing direction and developing a strategy for enhancing international admissions. It will also develop a strategy to encourage, motivate and attract faculty members to consider entering international collaborations and partnerships.

Also Read || BHU Faculty Member Selected For Fulbright Fellowship

The committee will help attract grants, scholarships, fellowships and chair professorships from various international funding agencies and academic bodies. The steering committee will advise on the content of the agreement between BHU and various international stakeholders keeping in view the interest of BHU faculty and students.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain has been laying a greater focus on strengthening BHU’s alumni base for the benefit of the institution. In this regard, the steering committee has been mandated to guide in constituting a strong international alumni network.

Also Read || Banaras Hindu University Forms Committee To Visit Private Properties Providing Accommodation To Students

Professor Ramesh Chand, Consultant and Former, Director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Professor Madhoolika Agrawal, Dean, Faculty of Science, Professor K E Seetha Ram, University of Tokyo, and Dr Sudhanshu Sinha, Senior Advisor, South Asia, British Council, New Delhi, are the advisors of the steering committee.

Dr Manish Arora, Faculty of Visual Arts, Dr Prashant Srivastava, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, Dr Archana Tiwari, Faculty of Science, Professor Kishor Patwardhan, Faculty of Ayurveda, Dr Sachin Tiwari, Dr Firoz, and Dr Chandani Kumari, Faculty of Arts, Dr Atanu Roy, Institute of Medical Sciences, and Chander Shekher, Assistant Information and Public Relations Officer, have been named members of the steering committee.

Click here for more Education News
Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Goa Board 2023 Class 12 Term-2 Date Sheets Out; Exams From March 15
Goa Board 2023 Class 12 Term-2 Date Sheets Out; Exams From March 15
JNUEE 2022 PhD Result Out; Direct Link Here
JNUEE 2022 PhD Result Out; Direct Link Here
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment List Today; Know How To Check
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment List Today; Know How To Check
MCC Extends Last Date For Admission Against NEET PG 2022 State Quota Counselling
MCC Extends Last Date For Admission Against NEET PG 2022 State Quota Counselling
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Last Date Today
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Last Date Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................