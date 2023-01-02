Banaras Hindu University Forms Committee To Visit Private Properties Providing Accommodation To Students

Banaras Hindu University visits private properties providing accommodation

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is in the process of addressing the issue of the shortage of hostel accommodation and has formed a committee to evaluate and recommend properties outside the BHU campus, which are offering accommodation facilities.

A large number of students getting admitted to various programmes of BHU prefer to stay on campus. However, not all of them are able to get hostel accommodation and many go for hostel and rooms available on rent outside BHU premises.

Professor Ramesh Chand, Advisor, Banaras Hindu University, is the chairman of the committee. Dr Seema Tiwari (Hostel Coordinator, Mahila Mahavidyalaya), Dr Vijay Kumar Sonker (Department of MHG, Institute of Science), Dr Ashish Gupta (Faculty of Visual Arts) and Dr Priyanka Jha (Student Advisor, Faculty of Social Sciences), are the members of the committee.

In the meantime, the university is also making alternate arrangements like converting other buildings into hostels for time being, so as to provide at least some respite to those who need it the most. In this connection, the university has taken a novel initiative.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain has constituted a committee to evaluate and recommend the accreditation to properties outside the BHU campus, which are offering accommodation to the students. The committee members will visit the private hostels, lodge, guest house, properties and consult their owners.

They will evaluate several aspects like cleanliness, basic amenities, security, ambience, surroundings, distance from the university, connectivity, rent, other charges, food quality and any other important criteria to make recommendations or suggestions for accreditation to the said premises. The recommendations made by the committee will not be binding on the students and they will be free to pick any accommodation of their choosing.