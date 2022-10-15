Banaras Hindu University Denies Fee Hike Claims; Proposed New Fee Is For Academic Session 2022-23

Image credit: twitter.com/registrarbhu Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University has denied any fee hike for students as claimed by socaial media posts of few university students. According to BHU, the proposed fee structure is for students taking admission in 2022-23. “No fee hike has been effected for the students of BHU. The proposed new fee is for candidates taking admission for academic session 2022-23," BHU release stated. ALSO READ | Banaras Hindu University Launches Two More Welfare Schemes To Help Students Financially

“Decision of nominal increase in some elements of the fee structure was taken before the academic session 2019-20. This is not a new decision. No hike was effected in 2020-21 and 2021-22 in wake of COVID-19 and to provide relief to the students,” it stated.

काशी हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा सभी विद्यार्थियों व पक्षधारकों से अपील है कि कतिपय वर्गों द्वारा विश्वविद्यालय में फीस वृद्धि के नाम पर किये जा रहे दुष्प्रचार से सचेत रहें व इस बारे में फैलाए जा रहे भ्रम व गलत सूचनाओं से बचें। #BHU — BHU Official (@bhupro) October 14, 2022

The university said that the misinformation regarding fee hike is affecting the prestige and environment of the university. The university also assured students of refund if they paid additional amount than the effective fee in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

विद्यार्थी कल्याण व उनके सर्वांगीण विकास के महामना के विचार पर आगे बढ़ रहा काशी हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय इस दिशा में नित नई पहल कर रहा है। पिछले कुछ महीनों में विद्यार्थियों के कल्याण व हित के लिए आरंभ की गई योजनाएं विश्वविद्यालय की इसी प्रतिबद्धता की परिचायक हैं। #Mahamana — BHU Official (@bhupro) October 14, 2022

“Decision to refund money was taken in August 2022, much before some segments and persons saw an opportunity in the fee hike issue,” it added.