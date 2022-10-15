  • Home
  • Banaras Hindu University Denies Fee Hike Claims; Proposed New Fee Is For Academic Session 2022-23

“Decision of nominal increase in some elements of the fee structure was taken before the academic session 2019-20. This is not a new decision. No hike was effected in 2020-21 and 2021-22 in wake of COVID-19 and to provide relief to the students,” BHU release read

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 15, 2022 5:07 pm IST

Banaras Hindu University
Image credit: twitter.com/registrarbhu

Banaras Hindu University has denied any fee hike for students as claimed by socaial media posts of few university students. According to BHU, the proposed fee structure is for students taking admission in 2022-23. “No fee hike has been effected for the students of BHU. The proposed new fee is for candidates taking admission for academic session 2022-23," BHU release stated. ALSO READ | Banaras Hindu University Launches Two More Welfare Schemes To Help Students Financially

“Decision of nominal increase in some elements of the fee structure was taken before the academic session 2019-20. This is not a new decision. No hike was effected in 2020-21 and 2021-22 in wake of COVID-19 and to provide relief to the students,” it stated.

The university said that the misinformation regarding fee hike is affecting the prestige and environment of the university. The university also assured students of refund if they paid additional amount than the effective fee in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“Decision to refund money was taken in August 2022, much before some segments and persons saw an opportunity in the fee hike issue,” it added.

