Banaras Hindu University To Decide On Holding Offline Classes On March 25

BHU To Decide On Holding Offline Classes On March 25

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) held a high-level meeting with university officials on March 15 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and whether offline classes and other activities should be resumed at the university. The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar.

Several members of the university including Rector Professor BK Shukla and Registrar Dr Niraj Tripathi were present during the meet.

The university officials will meet again on March 25 and assess the latest COVID-19 situation in the state. “It was decided in the meeting that the situation will be reviewed once again after ten days i.e. on March 25, 2021 and in view of COVID-19 and in the light of the guidelines of the Government of India, the appropriate decision will be taken keeping in mind the interest of students,” a BHU statement read.

The university in the social media handle said: "In connection with the opening of Kashi Hindu University, the situation was reviewed after a high-level meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar."

The university has been conducting online classes since March last year and it resumed offline classes for the final-year students from February 22.