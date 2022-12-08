Banaras Hindu University To Confer Degrees To Over 37,000 Students During Its 102nd Convocation

BHU convocation

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is going to conduct its 102nd convocation ceremony on December 10, 2022. A total of 37,896 graduands will receive degrees who passed their respective programmes in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Addressing a curtain raiser press conference, BHU, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain said the university fraternity is excited and delighted for the convocation which is being organized after a gap of almost three years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that BHU is a very unique institution and is known for the special bond it has with its students and alumni. The convocation is an opportunity to rediscover, recollect and further strengthen this bond, said Professor Jain.

He said that the students and alumni are the most important stakeholders for any educational institution. He added that BHU is uniquely placed when it comes to the strength and diversity of its alumni. He called upon the graduands getting degrees in convocation 2022 to join the efforts of taking the institution forward and invited them to get registered on BHU’s newly launched alumni portal.

The Vice-Chancellor mentioned that the new portal has been designed with the objective to connect to the massive alumni base of BHU in an efficient way so as to better organize, manage and maintain relations with them.

Professor Jain informed that a total of 91 graduands will be presented with various medals from the dais at the main function. These include Chancellor’s medals, Late Maharaja Vibhuti Narayan Singh Gold Medal and BHU medals.

BHU alumnus and Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Mr Nikesh Arora will deliver the convocation address this year. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from IIT-BHU.