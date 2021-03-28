Banaras Hindu University Bids Farewell To Vice-Chancellor

  • Home
Banaras Hindu University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Bhatnagar has completed his tenure today. He will be succeeded by University’s pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. VK Shukla until a permanent appointment is made.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 28, 2021 8:44 pm IST

New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Bhatnagar has completed his tenure today. He will be succeeded by BHU’s pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. VK Shukla until a permanent appointment is made.

Prof Bhatnagar was given a farewell in a formal ceremony by directors, faculty heads, executive councils and other officials. The University's court members and other executive council members were also present during the ceremony.

He later addressed all the University staff and faculty members. The members facilitated him and highlighted the contributions made by him to BHU to help it get global recognition.

Prof Bhatnagar was the 27th Vice-Chancellor of BHU. He is a globally recognised scientist. Towards the end of the farewell ceremony, he delivered a thanking note. He highlighted the various efforts made by faculty and other members to help him manage the University.

Recalling the history of BHU, he said that, “It was a matter of great pride for him to serve this great University established by Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

“With the inspiration of Mahamana, I have always worked to keep the interest of the university and the students ahead”, he added.

