Banaras Hindu University: BHU Set To Reopen From November 23

BHU Set To Reopen From November 23

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is set to reopen from November 23, 2020, onwards in a phased manner. BHU has formed committees for the implementation and monitoring of UGC guidelines or SOPs issued by the government.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 21, 2020 9:09 am IST

New Delhi:

These committees will assess the situation periodically. Keeping in view the situation further re-opening of the departments of other streams will be decided. Students, teachers, and staff who are living in the containment zones will not be allowed to enter university premises.

The University will allow final year students of PhD programs of science streams to visit their respective departments or labs for research work in the first phase. Keeping in view the situation, reopening of the other departments of the varsity would be decided in due course of time.

“The University is going to re-open in a phased manner in terms of the UGC guidelines in this regard from November 23. In the first phase, the final year students of PhD programmes of Science streams will be permitted to visit their respective departments/labs for their research work. Core Committees are being constituted for implementation and monitoring of guidelines/SoPs,” the notice read.

Each faculty will constitute a core committee for developing an SOP to be followed during the reopening of the University and for its effective implementation and monitoring. “The SoP shall be based on the MoHFW/MHA/MoE/State government’s guidelines on safety measures for prevention of the spread of COVID-19,” it added.

Earlier, Monika Garg, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, circulated an order to all the registrars of universities in which she has asked the higher educational institutions to resume classes in a phased manner.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
